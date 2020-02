A man facing multiple charges in connection with a murder late last year is due back in court today.

19-year-old Derrick Elverton is charged in the shooting death of 25-year-old Patric Phillips, which happened in the 700 block of East 24th St. in December of 2019.

Elverton is facing charges of criminal homicide, murder of the first degree, possession of a weapon, and other related charges.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin today.