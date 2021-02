Co-defendants will appear in front of Judge Marshall Piccinini for a pre-trial hearing.

Damarjon Beason and Derrick Elverton have been charged with the shooting death of 25-year old Patrick Phillips in December of 2019.

Both defendants are facing charges of criminal homicide, possession of a weapon and other related charges.

Elverton and Beason are currently in the Erie County Prison. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for later Thursday.