Homicide suspects from 2019 fatal shooting appear in court for pretrial hearing

Two suspects in a 2019 murder appeared in court Thursday as lawyers started laying the groundwork for a possible upcoming trial.

Damarjon Beason and Derrick Elverton appeared before Judge Marshall Piccinini.

The two men are suspects in the shooting death of Patrick Philips in December 2019. The incident took place at Phillips’ home on East 24th Street.

At Thursday’s pretrial hearing, the Erie County District Attorney’s office presented evidence from neighborhood cameras, also discussing pictures from a Facebook account that could help identify the suspects.