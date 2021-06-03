Homicide suspects from 2019 fatal shooting appear in court for pretrial hearing

Two suspects involved in a 2019 fatal shooting were transported to the Erie County Courthouse for a pretrial hearing Thursday.

On December 7, 2019, Patrick Phillips was shot and killed at his home on East 24th Street.

Two suspects — Damarjon Beason and Derrick Elverton — appeared before Judge Marshall Piccinini today.

The pretrial is ongoing, with the Erie County District Attorneys Office presenting evidence from neighborhood cameras.

