Homicide trial begins for man charged in fatal shooting outside local strip club

The trial is underway for a man accused of fatally shooting a McKean man outside of a strip club in October of 2020.

Chelsea Swift was live outside the Erie County Courthouse with more.

Corey Kendig is facing charges of criminal homicide after allegedly shooting Jeremy Jones outside Partners Tavern in Harborcreek.

Kendig’s trial began Monday in Judge David Ridge’s courtroom.

The defense is arguing self defense.

During opening arguments, Kendig’s attorney Gene Placidi stated Corey Kendig was fighting for his life the night of the shooting, claiming Kendig shot Jones in self defense.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office is in pursuit of a third-degree murder conviction.

Prosecutors argue Kendig did not act in self defense. They say, according to medical experts, Kendig did not suffer severe injuries from a fight that ensued right before the shooting.

At this time, opening statements have finished. The trial now moves on to witness testimony.

