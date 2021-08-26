Homicide trial continues for man accused of fatally shooting a McKean man outside of a Harborcreek strip club

A homicide trial continues at the Erie County Courthouse as prosecutors are trying to convict a man accused of fatally shooting a McKean man outside of a Harborcreek strip club.

Here is more on this homicide trial and the fight that broke out moments before.

Pennsylvania Police testified that the defendant Corey Kendig cooperated with authorities the night of the shooting.

However, police also stated that they did not observe severe injuries on the defendant who claims he acted in self defense.

It is day four of this trial and prosecutors continue to present their case in the Corey Kendig homicide trial.

Testifying on Thursday were Pennsylvania State Police who were at the shooting scene outside Partners Tavern on October 2020.

A state police corporal explained they found Kendig inside Partners with a licensed handgun.

During a video taken from a police car the night of the shooting, Kendig explains to the police that he fought for his life and that he was assaulted by several people.

State Police said that after Kendig was evaluated by EMS, they did not find it necessary for him to be transported to the hospital explaining that he did not show signs of passing out or being short of breath.

Several of the commonwealths witnesses describe the defendants demeanor as calm after being taken into custody.

One state police corporal stated that Kendig was not hysterical after the fight and shooting and he was able to maintain a conversation.

Kendig was able to remember important information including his drivers license number, social security number, and was able to recount specific dates.

After being taken to state police barracks, Kendig complained about a headache and was then taken to UPMC Hamot.

Forensic Pathologist Dr. Eric Vey testified that the victim Jeremy Jones suffered one bullet wound to the abdomin.

Dr. Vey stated that there were no abrasions on Mr. Jones Hands.

Dr. Vey added that it is not uncommon to see bruises on an individuals hands if he or she was punching or hitting boney parts of another individual like a face or head.

The defense has yet to present their case, however they are arguing that Kendig acted in self defense.

The commonwealth is trying to convict Kendig on homicide charges.

