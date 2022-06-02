The trial is underway for the murder of 25-year-old Patric Phillips who was fatally shot in December of 2019.

On Thursday, four defendants appeared in court — Derrick Elverton, Marshawn Williams, Anthony Blanks and Damarjon Beason.

Erie County prosecutors are charging all four with criminal homicide and other charges.

During opening arguments, prosecutors say a handgun was recovered the night of the murder. They believe Anthony Blanks provided the gun since his DNA was found on the weapon.

Phillips was at his residence on East 24th Street when three individuals allegedly broke into his home and shot him.

