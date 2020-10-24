Homicide victim identified while Erie Police continue search for suspect

The victim of a recent murder has been identified. An arrest warrant has also been issued for the alleged suspect.

Investigators are currently looking for 24-year-old Kyontia Blanks, the man who is believed to be the man who killed 40-year-old Frederick Perry.

Police have also released a surveillance image which appears to show the scene of the shooting as it occurred.

Perry was shot and killed near West 18th and Chestnut Streets on Wednesday night.

Erie Police Deputy Chief Mike Nolan said that they have a cooperating witness and evidence that was recovered from the scene.

Police have not released any motive at this time. Currently at the time of writing Blanks still remains at large.