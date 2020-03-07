Hope on Horseback holds annual awards dinner at Ambassador Conference Center

A non-profit is saying thank you to those who help make their program a success.

Hope on Horseback holding their annual awards dinner tonight. This event recognizes the organization’s riders and volunteers who helped make the 2019 season possible. The organization provides equine therapy for people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

“We have over 200 volunteers that come out during the year and they give almost 7,000 hours of time to our program. This is just a chance to say thank you and thank the riders that come back each year. It’s a real celebration for us.” said Betty Rositer, Executive Director of Hope on Horseback.

Tonight’s celebration was also a kickoff to the 2020 season