Hope on Horseback held their annual fundraiser on March 20.

During this event they also discussed a new therapy program to help those who have been struggling due to the pandemic.

It’s a new equestrian therapeutic program for those suffering from mental illnesses from the pandemic.

Helping people with equestrian therapy is one specialty that the workers at Hope on Horseback do for a living.

“Just being around a horse and within a certain amount of feet, something about an electromagnetic field actually can help lower your heart rate and calm you down. It’s actually scientifically studied,” said Kimberly Danylko, Program Director of Hope on Horseback.

Now workers at the nonprofit have created a new therapy program specifically for people affected by COVID-19.

“We are talking about this because we really think it’s important to offer some workshops and classes for people that are going back to the office for the first time, and that’s really stressful. It’s really stressful, and that COVID impacted all of our lives,” said Betty Rositer, Executive Director of Hope on Horseback.

According to the World Health Organization, within the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by 25% in people all over the globe.

It’s an impact that has affected so many people. This is why the executive director said that horses have an empathetic side towards humans and in that sense help create a special bond with the horse.

“We can build on that bond and then teach them to. If they can control their lives again and this helps people who have been depressed or anxious affect change,” said Rositer.

When people work with a horse during a therapy class, the program director hopes it will make a significant impact on their lives.

“I hope this will help lessen their anxiety and help them feel good about what they are doing and what they have gone through and help them realize that they can get through this and they can get back to normal life and enjoy life,” said Danylko.

The program director said that the classes for the new therapy session will begin this summer.

