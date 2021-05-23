Hope on Horseback is raising money for therapy horses with a bingo fundraiser

Hope on Horseback is raising money to care for their therapy horses.

175 people showed up to play bingo for the horses after finding out that because of the pandemic last year the organization needed more funds to cover certain costs.

“Absolutely playing bingo why not get in, participate, it’s fun. All of the volunteers from all of the sessions are here,” said Carly Briganan, Miss USA, Mrs Pittsburgh Pennsylvania.

Volunteers such as Carly Briganan are playing bingo to provide money for the therapy horses at Hope on Horseback.

“We have programs for children and adults with special needs. We have cancer survivors that come to our program as well as victims of crime and abuse and veterans,” said Brenda Borgia, Volunteer Coordinator for Hope on Horseback.

Last year the pandemic halted a few events which is why they created this new bingo fundraiser.

“Last year we discovered even if we aren’t having classes, those horses have to be fed and cared for. So we are trying to start like an endowment so we can keep funding and keep that there for the horses,” said Betty Rositer, Executive Director for the Therapeutic Riding Equestrian Center.

Some of the bingo prizes include a 65 inch television, gift cards, and cash from participating in a good cause.

“So we are hoping to raise something around $8,000 or so when it’s all said and done,” said Rositer.

The proceeds will go to the vet bills and other care for the horses along with scholarships for the riders.

The next fundraiser will be held on Tuesday July 27th.