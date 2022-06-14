A local nonprofit is packing up and riding to its new home in east Erie County.

For over 40 years, Hope on Horseback Therapeutic Riding Center has been located in Fairview helping children and adults with special needs.

On Tuesday, seven horses were loaded up in trailers to head to their new home at Amber Meadow Farm on Barton Road in Waterford.

There, the property is being completely renovated and rebuilt.

The new location will offer more opportunities for current and future students.

“We’re very excited about the place, it offers us some opportunities that we wouldn’t have here. We’ll have our classroom and facility to host groups. So we’re eager to get in, get started, get going again,” said Betty Rositer, executive director, Hope on Horseback Therapeutic Riding Center.

Classes are expected to start back up on June 27. Click here for more information on Hope on Horseback.