Hope on Horseback offers therapeutic riding classes to victims of crimes & sexual abuse

The Crime Victim Center of Erie continues to use horses as a therapeutic program for victims by collaborating with the Hope on Horseback organization.

It’s a ten-week therapeutic program for victims of crimes and sexual abuse.

Hope on Horseback offers therapeutic riding classes to enhance physical, mental and emotional well-being not only for victims, but also for people with special needs.

The executive director of the Crime Victim Center Paul Lukach says the therapy helps traumatized clients regain confidence.

He says this is one of the best activities to build trust by having the client create a bond with the horses.