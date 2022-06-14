One local nonprofit is packing up and riding to their new home in East Erie County.

Hope on Horseback Therapeutic Riding Center has called Fairview home since 1981, but the organization will be moving to Amber Meadow Farm in Waterford.

“It’s been home. This is where the program started and there’s just a lot of memories,” said Kim Gardner, Volunteer since 2001.

The owners of the Waterford Farm have been hard at work renovating the property that has been sitting vacant for ten years, so it will be ready for classes at the end of June.

“We’re very excited about the place. It offers some opportunities that we wouldn’t have here. There is where we’ll have our classroom and facility to host groups. So we’re eager to get in and get started, get going again,” said Betty Rositer, Executive Director of Hope on Horseback Therapeutic Riding Center.

As these seven horses make their way to their new home in Waterford, one volunteer remembers all the fond memories they’ve made here in Fairview.

“Just watching the students grow not only in their confidence in riding ability, it just melts your heart,” said Gardner.

The executive director hopes that new volunteers from Waterford will join the program.

“Volunteers we always need more. We have up to 200 volunteers on our active list, so it requires three people for each rider,” said Rositer.