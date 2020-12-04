Hope on Horseback preparing to get into the holiday spirit

One area horse stable is not letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from getting into the holiday spirit.

Volunteers were decorating the Hope on Horseback stalls at the Trinity Equestrian Center in Fairview.

Every December, they decorate the stalls and have a friendly competition.

Volunteers come all year round to take care of the horses, but they could always use more help.

“In the spring, we will be looking for more volunteers. It’s a wonderful way to get out there and get exercise and be around horses and be around really great people. We’ll have some training over the winter to train everybody.” said Kimberly Danylko.

Hope on Horseback offers therapeutic riding classes to help people with special needs.