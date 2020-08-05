Hope on Horseback says thank you to donor with presentation

A non-profit is thanking a local business for their generous donation.

Hope on Horseback has is receiving 30 face shields from Bliley Technologies to equip volunteers while working with riders.

The face shields were made possible through a grant between Bliley and ECGRA.

On August 4th, volunteers and riders said thank you with a presentation including a demonstration of class activities.

Bliley technologies and ECGRA have been donating face shields to non-profits throughout the Erie area during the pandemic.

“We’re just happy to be able to help. Our vendors have been very good at supplying us everything we need to get things to people fast,” said Stephen Rosenzweig, Director of Finance at Bliley Technologies.

More than 10,000 face shields have been donated to local non-profits and small businesses.