Students from the Barber National Institute benefited from a different kind of emotional support animal, therapeutic horses.

A non-profit called Hope on Horseback welcomed more than 60 students from the Barber Institute Summer Camp for Autistic Children.

It’s a two-day program where Hope on Horseback introduces groups of students to get an introduction to horses. The program is for students ages five to 17.

The executive director said its rewarding to see these children interact with horses for the first time.

“When they first walk up, they say ‘where are the horses?’ We had to divide them into groups and whatever groups they’re in, they want to go into the horses. It’s a very natural attraction, horses love people and children especially love horses,” said Betty Rositer, executive director of Hope on Horseback.

Hope on Horseback is located in Waterford, and they have eight therapeutic horses.