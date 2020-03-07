Hopes on Horseback thanks riders and volunteers during awards dinner

A non-profit is saying thank you to those who helped make their program a success.

Hope on Horseback held their third annual awards dinner Friday night.

The event recognized the organization’s riders and volunteers who helped make the 2019 season possible.

Hope on Horseback provides equine therapy for people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

“We have over 200 volunteers that come out during the year and they give almost 7,000 hours of time to our program. This is just a chance to say thank you and thank the riders that come back each year. It’s a real celebration for us,” said Betty Rositer, Executive Director of Hope on Horseback.

Friday’s celebration was also a kick off to the 2020 season for the organization.