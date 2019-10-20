“Horns a Plenty” band competition hosted at Harbor Creek High School

Hitting a high note this evening…Harbor Creek High School hosted the Horns A Plenty band competition.

At this competition, 300+ members of the University of Pittsburgh Panther marching band gave a very special exhibition performance. Other band scheduled to attend were Bradford Area High School, Fairview High School, North East High School and more.

“This weather is perfect for us, ” said Russ Waha, band director at Harbor Creek High School. “We’ve certainly not had good weather in the past, so it’s nice to have weather for us here at Harbor Creek.”

15 of the area’s best high school marching bands performed for the final time before the LMBA championships on October 26th