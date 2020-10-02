Horror film shot in Northwestern Pennsylvania holds premiere at Waterford drive-in

A homegrown horror movie gets a sneak peak in Waterford tonight.

The Sunset Drive-In set the stage, or actually the screen for a special viewing of “Unearth,” a horror film shot in Northwest Pennsylvania in just 18 days in 2018.

Directed by Erie based filmmakers John Lyons and Dorota Swies, the screening was held for cast, crew and major local supporters by invite only.

The film has already been shown at several film festivals, and stares Adrienne Barbeau, and Erie natives Marc Blucas, Allison McAtee and Rachel McKeon.

“It opened at a festival in Germany, and now it’s playing in, like, Spain, France and Ireland. So, it’s incredibly exciting. The local talent here really did a great job and now we get to show it to the world.” said John C. Lyons.

The online US premiere of “Unearth” is happening this Saturday through the Mile High Horror Festival.

The streaming event can be watched from home, but has almost sold out in only one week.