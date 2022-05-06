A dispute between Presque Isle Downs has landed in Commonwealth Court. The heart of the issue seems to be a lack of a new racing agreement.

There’s a legal dispute back and forth between the Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission and Presque Isle Downs.

Court documents indicate that, starting last fall, the Pennsylvania Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association filed a formal complaint with the commission against Presque Isle Downs and parent company TwinSpires, which also owns Churchill Downs.

According to the Executive Director of the Horsemen’s Association, the parties are working to reach a new live racing agreement.

On Friday, May 6, representatives announced that betting is expected to be reopened by 6:30 p.m. Friday evening. Betting will be back to normal on Saturday, May 7.

Earlier, JET 24 Action News spoke to a woman who tried to place a bet earlier Friday.

“I always bet the Kentucky Derby. Horse betting is always been big to us. I went in and asked ‘Where do we go bet if they’re opening the back or the upstairs? he said ‘Not at all.'” said Felicia Fried, Visiting Presque Isle Downs and Casino,

Members of the Erie community will be able to place bets on the Derby starting at 6:30 p.m.