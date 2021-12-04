Horse farm holds ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate contribution towards therapeutic services with animals

One local horse farm had a ribbon cutting ceremony on December 4th to celebrate a contribution made to their therapeutic services with animals.

Carly Brigaman is the first runner up and People’s Choice Award Winner for the United States of America Mrs. Pittsburgh Pageant.

Brigaman raised the most amount of money of the delegates during her pageant and was able to donate to a charity of her choice. That charity was Hope on Horseback.

“I started with Hope on Horseback back when I was in medical school in 2004 and this organization means so much to me. Not only to what they do in the community with all of the veterans, crime victims, people with mental challenges. It means a lot seeing how much animals change and bring everybody out the best in what they need to,” said Carly Brigaman, United States of America Mrs. Pittsburgh 2021.

The organization uses animal therapy for many of their programs instead of conventional therapy.

“Riding a horse provides exercise, core strength, socialization. It’s a focus if you’re a, have an autistic child. For that 30 or 40 minutes they’re riding, they’re totally focused which is really hard with an autistic child,” said Betty Rositer, Executive Director of Hope on Horseback.

The animal therapy that Hope on Horseback uses caters to many individuals of different background.

Rositer said that they have several different categories of people they work with, autistic people, children and adults with developmental and physical problems.

“We also work with women and girls from the Crime Victims Center who come out and they gain confidence. They begin to trust again. They’re able to show assertiveness when they’re training the horses, working with the horses. So we have a broad spectrum of programs going on,” said Rositer.

