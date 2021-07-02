Horse is shot and killed in McKean Township

A McKean Township family and their neighbors are in shock after someone shot and killed their horse.

It happened sometime overnight, Wednesday into Thursday along Dunn Valley Rd. in McKean Township

Olivia Ware said she was surprised when the 20-year-old mare nared Starlit wasn’t in the barn on Thursday morning.

Ware went looking for Starlit only to find the horse shot to death on her property. She said the horse was killed with a bullet to the same spot people aim for when hunting animals like deer.

State police in Girard are currently investigating.

