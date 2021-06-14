Horse racing to return to Presque Isle Downs and Casino

The horses and jockeys at Presque Isle Downs and Casino are getting ready for the upcoming season.

Starting today, racing horses are coming to Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

This year the horse racing season will last 52 days and spectators will be allowed at the racing track.

Last year there were no spectators because of COVID-19 protocols.

The director of racing at Presque Isle Downs said they are ready to welcome fans back to the track.

“The energy it provides with patrons being able to watch our races, it is the reason that we put on our show. Family orientated as well to see children back with their families is really what we like to see here, and encouraging and supporting the Erie community,” said Matthew Ennis, Director of Racing at Presque Isle Downs.

Horse races at Presque Isle Downs and Casino will begin Monday July 5th at 4:45 p.m.