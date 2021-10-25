Horton family addresses community gun violence, thanks law enforcement for investigating their son’s 2018 murder

The Horton family addressed the community Monday morning, thanking law enforcement for their work in investigating their son Calvin’s murder.

Erie County Councilman Andre Horton and his wife Angela are hopeful to see justice for their son Calvin Isaiah who was murdered in 2018.

Just last week, Erie Police made arrests in connection to Calvin’s murder. The Horton’s also took the opportunity to address gun violence in Erie County.

Calvin’s mother, Angela Horton, says as law enforcement continues to investigate she is starting to feel some closure.

The Horton’s also talked about taking steps to curtail violence among young adults through the Community Center’s efforts, as well as, the Erie Police Athletic League (PAL).

