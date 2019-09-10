Hospice care speaker made a stop in Erie on his journey riding his bicycle across PA

A leading voice in the end of life medical care is biking across Pennsylvania in what he’s calling the Don’t Wait Tour.

Dr. Ric Baxter is hoping to convince people to do things like ride a bike while they can, and also said the message is important when making end of life plans.

He said hears stories where family members wait too long to make their wishes known.

“People often wait to do important things until they retire then they lose the opportunity, so I wanted to listen to my own advice so don’t wait,” said Ric Baxter MD, Don’t Wait Tour.

Dr. Baxter is here at the invite of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and will give a talk in Erie before getting back on his bike and hitting the road.