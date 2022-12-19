A local hospital is making an effort to spread holiday cheer to its patients.

Highmark Health Solutions Manager, Mark Plotner, says Highmark teamed up with AHN Saint Vincent for the first time in Erie to distribute about 3,000 holiday cards across the network to patients.

He says they care about their patients, the community, and they want to make sure every patient receives a card.

“It makes your heart feel really warm, because there are a lot of people that don’t get anybody, they have covid, they won’t be able to have guests or anybody. So it makes me feel warm in my heart to know that people are not forgotten,” said Mark Plotner, vendor performance manager, Highmark Health Solutions.

Representatives of AHN and Highmark say the cards will be distributed this week.