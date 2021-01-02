Hospitals across the country welcome the newest faces of 2021

Hospitals across the country are welcoming the newest faces of 2021.

One family right here in Erie is saying hello to their new bundle of joy.

Parents Austin and Kaleyah welcomed their daughter August Rose shortly after 10:30 on January 1st at Saint Vincent Hospital.

The newest addition was not expected for another few weeks, but the parents said that her birth is a welcomed surprise.

I was very excited she came because I just wanted her to come out as soon as she could. I thought it was great she came on that day because that was our New Year’s gift,” said Kaleyah Knight, Mother.

A family at UPMC Hamot also welcomed a baby boy around 7 a.m. on January 1st.