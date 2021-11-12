Hospitals to review and comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandate

10 Western Pennsylvania health systems, including the parent companies for both UPMC Hamot and AHN Saint Vincent have agreed to follow the federal mandate to have staff members get their COVID-19 shots by January 4th.

Staff members who do not comply and do not get waivers for religious or medical reasons can be terminated. It’s part of a proposal under the Biden Administration for staff members to get their shots.

Those who need two shots will have to get the first one by December 6th.

In a statement to JET 24 Action News, UPMC Hamot said that it’s the hospital policy that anyone who can get the shots should.

