Hoss’s Family Steak & Sea Restaurant in Millcreek will permanently close its doors at the end of August.

That is according to a sign posted outside the restaurant stating that the restaurant will close for good on August 29th, 2021.

We reached out to the company’s corporate headquarters for further comment on the closing, but have not heard back.

