Host for Airbnb in Erie lobbies for future rules and regulations

An Airbnb host who owns a home in the Glennwood neighborhood lobbied for future rules and regulations.

In August, the Erie Zoning Board voted to not allow short-term rentals at the property.

Syeda Abbas spoke to Susan Morse who is a host for Airbnb, who says that these types of rental situations are the way of the future.

Host of Airbnb in the Glennwood area, Susan Morse, lobbied for rules to be put in place for her Airbnb property.

“Business per usual right now, but that may come to a stop depending on what happens in the next six months or so,” said Susan Morse, Host, Airbnb.

Morse said the city should regulate Airbnb’s like rental properties and control how they operate.

“It’s absolutely true and we don’t have any complainants as a host, our visitors are very respectful, but that may not be the case everywhere. So, you have to have rules and regulations,” said Morse.

Mayor Joe Schember said residents have expressed concerns about safety when it comes to having Airbnb’s in a suburban setting.

“We just have to be careful that people aren’t coming in and using drugs there or smoking marijuana or other illegal substances,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

Mayor Schember added that currently there are no rules for Airbnb’s in Erie.

“It could be a way to get more people into our neighborhoods, even if it is for a short period of time. That’s always better than having empty buildings around,” said Mayor Schember.

This was only an initial reading of the Airbnb with no specifics. More discussion is expected to take place at the second reading.