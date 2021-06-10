Hot air balloons to fly over Meadville to honor Thurston Classic chairman

Hot air balloons will fly over the city of Meadville again Father’s Day weekend. That’s when the annual Thurston Classic hot air balloon festival takes place.

For the second year in a row, the four-day event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A group of balloon pilots, however, decided they wanted to honor long time Thurston Classic chairman and balloon pilot Ted Watts. The Meadville attorney died of COVID-19 last year.

On Friday and Saturday, June 18th and 19th, look to the skies over Meadville.

Seven pilots will be flying balloons at 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The pilots participating in the flyovers are:

Jeff Bader of Butler

Mike Emich of Akron, Ohio

Gary Hughes of Saxonburg

Alex Jonard of Sycamore, Illinois

Janet Lutkus of Medina, Ohio

Roger Miller of Meadville

Shannon Rote of Doylestown, Ohio.

Both of Watt’s balloons, the “Legal Eagle” and the “Legal Eagle 2ZX” will make appearances. Jonard will pilot the Legal Eagle 2ZX.