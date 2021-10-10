Hot Cider Hustle Run takes place supporting the Sarah Reed Children’s Center

The Hot Cider Hustle Run took place at Presque Isle State Park on October 10th.

Runners were able to choose from a 5K or a half marathon. All participants received a caramel apple snack and an apple cider drink at the finish line.

The runners began near Beach 11 and ran to help a charity that was chosen in Erie for the event.

The charity selected for this event was the Sarah Reed Children’s Center. This center provides assistance with mental health for children and adults.

“We had about 60 volunteers from Prep, Villa, and Mercyhurst University, as well as from the Sarah Reed Children’s Center. They came, staffed the event, and passed out registration bib and water and cheered on the runners,” said Molly Myers, Special Events Manager at Sarah Reed Children’s Center.

Myers said that the charity will benefit from the race. To donate to any of the sponsors, click here.

