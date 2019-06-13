A popular hot dog place is expanding to west county. Tim Bell, the owner of ‘Hot Dog It,’ is opening a second location in Springfield Township.
The location is in the 11000 block of West Ridge Road where an ice cream shop is now located.
Bell says he has some great plans for the second location. “We have less than 2 acres here so we can do some festivals, gospel music explosions, blue grass festivals, blues and ribs festivals… There’s a lot of plans.”
The original ‘Hot Dog It’ is near Route 98 and West Ridge Road in Fairview.
‘Hot Dog It’ expands to west county
