Hot Dogs for Blood: Community Blood Bank in need of donors

Members of the Community Blood Bank are hoping you’ll celebrate the nation’s birthday by helping save a life.

All this week, the blood bank is offering a package of Smith hot dogs to anyone who donates.

Blood shortages are a real concern over the holiday weekend, when people get too busy to donate and the blood bank is closed July 4th.

“It’s important to remember that as you’re getting ready to gather with your loved ones, there’s somebody in need right now who needs that life saving unit of blood. So come on down this week, get those hot dogs, get ready for that cookout and help somebody else enjoy the same experience,” said Jaclyn Seymour, Community Blood Bank.

The Hot Dogs for Blood promotion is sponsored by Smith provisions.

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday, Thursday and Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list