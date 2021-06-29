Hot Jobs: Staying safe while working in the heat

The weather is getting hotter by the day, which means roofers are facing the heat challenge.

Pinnacle Roofing and Construction Company workers are managing the heat by taking water breaks when necessary.

The owner of the company, Noah McClung, says his workers will soak a towel in ice-cold water and put it around their necks to help cool off.

He says they can stay in the shade when they feel their bodies need a break from the heat.

Workers begin roofing at 7 a.m. and go until they feel the heat is unbearable to manage.

McClung says maintaining the safety of his workers is his main priority.

He added when it’s 90 degrees on the ground, workers will experience 20 degree higher temperatures when on the roof.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list