Hot weather and lack of rain wreak havoc on water wells in rural areas

Hot summer weather and the lack of rain has water wells around the region all dried up. Many people in rural areas rely on wells as their only source of water.

Many drillers, like R. Rindfuss Drilling of Waterford is booked solid with fixing water wells, which are running slow, but there’s just no water. Homeowners say it is more than just an inconvenience when you have a big family.

“It is more busier than ever, and all the other well drillers, from when you get a phone call. You can find out they are two to three months out and so are we. All the well drillers around here are all busy.” said Robert Rindfuss, owner of R. Rindfuss Drilling.

Rindfuss was at a house in Edinboro drilling 80 feet into the ground to fix their water well. He says this year more than ever, water wells are drying up and Mother Nature is to blame.

“Because of a lack of the snowfall, I would say is the biggest thing and no rain that does not help either.” Rindfuss said.

He says many houses out of the boroughs rely on water wells.

“It’s a big inconvenience right now, because we have to take showers at our grandparents house after soccer practice and biking practice and things like that. We have a big family, so its hard to get dishes done and cooking and things like that.” said Christy Price.

Price says water has been really slow the last couple of months. She says during the past week and a half, it got really low. She is thankful for the help from her friends and neighbors.

“Our neighbors are gracious, and family and friends are gracious. We really have what we need. It’s just inconvenient with the time and not being able to have the water here at our house.” Price said.

The wait time has some homeowners waiting for the water to flow again until the beginning of next year.