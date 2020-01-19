Hotel Conneaut plays host to Winter Blues Bluegrass Fest

If you’re a fan of bluegrass music, then a festival in Crawford County will have you singing the right tune.

The 34th annual Winter Blues Bluegrass Festival taking place at the Hotel Conneaut this weekend. This festival brings together several bluegrass bands together all for a great cause.

All proceeds to the event benefit the Hospice of Crawford County, which has assisted more than 200 families just last year.

“There’s all kinds of ways we can use these funds to support our families, to make their final journey as easy as we possibly can.” said Barbara Mulligan, a medical social worker with the Hospice of Crawford County.

