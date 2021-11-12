House catches fire on Wayne St. Friday morning

A fire broke out in the 600 block of Wayne St. in Erie Friday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m.

According to reports from the scene, the inside of the house was on fire when crews arrived on the scene.

After a quick inspection, it was determined that no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Firefighters made quick work of the blaze. No word on a cause at this time.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.