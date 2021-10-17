House Committee on Ethics investigates Representative Mike Kelly for ethics violation by his wife

The House Committee on Ethics has been investigating Representative Mike Kelly on ethics violation by his wife Victoria.

According to the Erie Times News, Representative Kelly is being investigated whether his wife used inside information to buy stock in a steel company just days before the US Department of Commerce investigation into foreign imports.

The house has until Thursday to announce it’s findings.

