House Committee votes to keep Polk and White Haven state centers open; bill to advance for vote by full House

Rep. Lee James (R-Venango/Butler) announced that the House Health Committee made a monumental vote today to keep the Polk and White Haven state centers open, despite Gov. Tom Wolf’s call to close them both.

According to James, the closures Gov. Wolf requested would evict residents against their will and result in the loss of nearly 1,100 jobs in an area that is already struggling economically.

Since Wolf mandated closure of the state centers in August, more than 4,000 people digitally signed an electronic petition James created to give voice to residents’ caregivers and families, as well as members of the community. With the overwhelmingly negative response to the pending closures, James began to advocate against them.

“Like so many people in the district, I was appalled at the governor’s request, especially since he had not even visited Polk to see the center and the incredible care its residents receive each day,” James said. “From hearings to rallies, I have been actively fighting this injustice in Harrisburg.”

As Senate Bill 906 passed the House Health Committee, it will now advance for a vote by the full House.