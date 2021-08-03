House Democratic Party visits LECOM’s facilities

The House Democratic Policy Committee is in Erie this week and made a visit to LECOM’s facilities on Tuesday afternoon.

Democratic representatives visited LECOM to observe the schools contributions to the region.

LECOM places medical students locally, statewide and nationally.

One state representative said that LECOM is growing rapidly and describes the school as an economic engine for the community.

“I’d like the members of the committee to see that they are getting a return on their investments so anytime we invest state money. Secondly we’re placing these students nationally. The future of Erie County is in education, medicine, technology, and LECOM fills parts of that,” said Ryan Bizzarro, (D), State Representative.

Bizzarro said that state funding and LECOM’s programs are filling a gap in local medical shortages.

