House Democratic Policy Committee Hearing held at Mercyhurst University

A House Democratic Policy Committee hearing was held at Mercyhurst University to talk about Pennsylvania’s technology workforce.

The hearing discussed how the state can best support technological innovations and cyber security education initiatives.

The goal is to grow Pennsylvania’s workforce and bring more tech related jobs to Erie.

State Representative Bob Merski led the discussion followed by legislators from across the Commonwealth, including the Policy Committee Chairman Mike Sturla from Lancaster.

“It feels really good to be able to showcase Erie and the signature programs that we have here, and the good things that are happening as Erie transitions from a manufacturing to a diverse economy,” said State Representative Bob Merski, Second District.

After this hearing, officials hope to create a policy that will create growth and development for the Erie region