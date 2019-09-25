House Democrats officially moving forward with impeachment inquiry

House Democrats are officially moving forward with impeachment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the announcement about the formal inquiry yesterday, after months of calling the move divisive. The President immediately fired back, accusing Democrats of playing politics.

ABC’s Mona Kosar Abdi has more from Washington.

A stunning turn by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. After months of resisting, the top Democrat finally made her move.

“The times, the times have found us today. I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry,” said Pelosi.

This comes as President Trump authorized the transcript of his controversial phone conversation with Ukraine’s President to be released, a call many speculate is part of a still undisclosed whistle blower complaint.

The President admitted days before that conversation, where he asked Ukraine’s leader to investigate his political rival Joe Biden, that he ordered $400 million in military aid to be withheld from Ukraine.

Trump insisting at first that he withheld the money because he wanted Ukraine to address corruption. A day later, the President said it was for a different reason.

“I want other countries to put up money. I think it’s unfair we put up the money. Then, people called me and said ‘let it go,’ and I let it go. We paid the money,” said President Trump.

Pelosi calling Trump’s actions a violation of the constitution, demanding that the White House also release the secret whistle blower complaint, however, President Trump and other Republicans are calling the impeachment inquiry a political ploy.

“If she does all that, they all say that’s a positive for me from the election. You could also say who needs it? It’s bad for the country,” said President Trump.

On Tuesday, the Entire U.S. Senate passed a non-binding resolution, calling on the Trump administration to release the secret whistle blower complaint to congressional intelligence committees.

While impeachment talk swirled around D.C., the President was in New York to address the U.N. General Assembly.

In front of leaders from more than 100 countries, President Trump urged a multi-national response to what the U.S. and many allies believe is escalating aggression from Iran.

President Trump also stressed he would continue to put America first, and encouraged each country to also pursue their own interests.

“Wise leaders always put the good of their own people and their own country first. The future does not belong to globalists,” said President Trump.

This was President Trump’s third address to the U.N. General Assembly.