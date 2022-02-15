House fire breaks out in Crawford County on Valentine’s Day

A house fire broke out in Crawford County on February 14th.

Multiple fire departments responded to the 18000 block of Mule Street in Greenwood Township just before 7:45 p.m.

According to the Greenwood Township fire chief, the fire appears to have started in a wood burning stove.

The basement and first floor sustained heavy damage from the flames and smoke.

Everyone that was inside the house was able to make it out safely including four dogs.

No injuries were reported from this fire.

