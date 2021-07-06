House fire closes portion of West 12th Street

Millcreek Police and fire police closed a portion of West 12th Street earlier today after a fire broke out at a house in the 3000 block.

Crews from West Lake Fire Department responded to that fire shortly before noon today. Upon arrival, firemen found heavy smoke coming from the one-story Cape Cod home.

According to West Lake Assistant Fire Chief Sean Rainey, a mother and her children, along with several family pets, all made it out okay.

Crews had the fire under control in about 45 minutes.

West Ridge, Lake Shore, Kearsarge Rescue and Kuhl Hose were all called in to assist.

The fire remains under investigation.

