Two people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at an Erie home.

Calls went out for that fire around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story residential home on the 2000 block of Liberty Street.

According to reports from the scene, one of the people transported to the hospital was a man who ran into the home after he spotted the fire while driving by. The other person hospitalized was found on the second floor.

There are two apartments in the home. Two cats were reportedly rescued from the first floor. The Red Cross is assisting those affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.