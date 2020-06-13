House fire leaves residents homeless

On Friday morning two people escaped a house fire by jumping out of a window. These people however are now left homeless.

Fire crews responded to a blaze in the 2500 block of Cranberry Street after a next door neighbor saw smoke coming out of the second floor window.

Erie fire crews were able to contain the fast moving fire, but firefighters had to be cycled in and out in order to stay fresh.

Three apartments were located in the building.

“I’m completely just, mentally defeated right now. I’m a social worker and at the Department of Corrections. I started not too long ago and I’ve been staying at this residence for the past half year now,” said Jamal Crockett, Victim.

The Captain of the Erie Fire Department Matthew Pastello stated that the crews took a pretty good beating and that they were cycling them out to get them rehabilitated on the scene in order to refresh them a little bit before putting them back to work.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.