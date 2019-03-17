House fire on Cochran Street
A home is completely destroyed by fire in the city of Erie.
Firefighters were called to 2645 Cochran Street Saturday night for a structure fire with initial reports of entrapment. Crews were met with smoke and flames upon arrival. Police confirming no one was trapped inside.
The cause of the fire is unknown as crews remain on scene investigating.
More Stories
-
-
Edinboro University students teach families about healthy brains on…
-
Steadfast Tattoo held their second annual…