Local News

House fire on Cochran Street

Posted: Mar 16, 2019 11:24 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 16, 2019 11:44 PM EDT

A home is completely destroyed by fire in the city of Erie.

Firefighters were called to 2645 Cochran Street Saturday night for a structure fire with initial reports of entrapment. Crews were met with smoke and flames upon arrival. Police confirming no one was trapped inside.

The cause of the fire is unknown as crews remain on scene investigating.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected