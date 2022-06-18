Several people are in the hospital after a fire ripped through a house in Erie.

Erie firefighters battled the blaze for nearly two hours and the investigation is underway.

We were on the scene at East 13th Street during the fight and returned later on to check on the damage.

Initial calls for this fire went out around 9:40 on Saturday morning.

Smoke consumed a house on East 13th Street as firefighters pushed back flames.

Three confirmed victims were home at the time of the fire and we’re evacuated by emergency services.

One child was unresponsive at the scene and was sent to Pittsburgh for treatment. The remaining two victims were taken to UPMC Hamot.

At this time the ages of the other victims remains unknown.

Several pets were also perished during this fire.

One resident was shopping at a corner store when she the emergency down the road.

“And when we pulled up we could see the smoke, and my friend actually lives down the street so I wasn’t really sure, and I knew he was at work. We just walked down to see what was happening and when we first got down there, there was so much smoke that we couldn’t see anything,” said Ann Kinner, East Side Shopper.

The deputy chief noted that it’s always difficult to see children as victims when it comes to fires.

“It’s difficult because all of these guys have kids at home and when they see them bring a kid out it’s difficult for them. We’ve got programs in place to set up if anyone has nay trouble dealing with this. They will be taken care of,” said Jeff Carroll, Deputy Chief of Erie Fire Department.

Once the fire was under control, the damage to the roof was apparent.

The winds and the fact that the fire was in close proximity to other houses made it difficult for firefighters to to fight this blaze.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The building is expected to be demolished.

No updates have been released regarding the status of the victims. Investigators are also wondering where the family who lived in the house was during the fire.

The cause of the fire is also currently under investigation as well.